All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 13459 Fladgate Mark Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
13459 Fladgate Mark Drive
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:36 AM

13459 Fladgate Mark Drive

13459 Fladgate Mark Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13459 Fladgate Mark Drive, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pond View in South Fork! - Please contact listing agent Garth Jones at 813-787-4212 with any questions. Wow, what a great view! Beautiful and bright, this large four bedroom two story home in thriving South Fork. Large kitchen has dark wood cabinetry, stone counters, stainless appliances, and opens onto the combined living room dining room. Dark laminate flooring looks great and is easy to maintain. The oversized covered screened lanai is a real draw, with plenty of room for furnishings, this will be your outdoor living space. The upstairs master suite features separate tub and shower, dual vanities, and wonderful light through the bay windows. Three full bathrooms, with a full bath downstairs. Three car garage sports tandem parking on one side. Rent includes LP powered generator, never be without power or air conditioning! A $75 tenant processing fee will be due at move in in addition to any rent and or security deposit. Contact agent for a private showing today!

(RLNE1948880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13459 Fladgate Mark Drive have any available units?
13459 Fladgate Mark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13459 Fladgate Mark Drive have?
Some of 13459 Fladgate Mark Drive's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13459 Fladgate Mark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13459 Fladgate Mark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13459 Fladgate Mark Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13459 Fladgate Mark Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13459 Fladgate Mark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13459 Fladgate Mark Drive offers parking.
Does 13459 Fladgate Mark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13459 Fladgate Mark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13459 Fladgate Mark Drive have a pool?
No, 13459 Fladgate Mark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13459 Fladgate Mark Drive have accessible units?
No, 13459 Fladgate Mark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13459 Fladgate Mark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13459 Fladgate Mark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa