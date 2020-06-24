13459 Fladgate Mark Drive

Amenities

Pond View in South Fork! - Please contact listing agent Garth Jones at 813-787-4212 with any questions. Wow, what a great view! Beautiful and bright, this large four bedroom two story home in thriving South Fork. Large kitchen has dark wood cabinetry, stone counters, stainless appliances, and opens onto the combined living room dining room. Dark laminate flooring looks great and is easy to maintain. The oversized covered screened lanai is a real draw, with plenty of room for furnishings, this will be your outdoor living space. The upstairs master suite features separate tub and shower, dual vanities, and wonderful light through the bay windows. Three full bathrooms, with a full bath downstairs. Three car garage sports tandem parking on one side. Rent includes LP powered generator, never be without power or air conditioning! A $75 tenant processing fee will be due at move in in addition to any rent and or security deposit. Contact agent for a private showing today!



