All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 13319 SUNSET SHORE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
13319 SUNSET SHORE CIRCLE
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:07 PM

13319 SUNSET SHORE CIRCLE

13319 Sunset Shore Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13319 Sunset Shore Circle, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Estates at South Cove is the secluded oasis you've been searching for! Tucked away in the heart of Riverview, the Estates at South Cove is a planned community with no CDD fees. Also just minutes from retail shoppes, restaurants, and more! As you enter the home from the covered entry, you enter into the foyer with a flex room on the side. As you head further into the home you will find the beautiful elegant kitchen with granite countertops and a large island facing the family room. All with beautiful upgraded tile floors and the kitchen also features a cafe area with sliding glass doors leading to the lanai, so you can enjoy that delicious morning cup of coffee while you gaze into the beauty of the backyard. The family room next to the kitchen is nice and spacious. Your family will LOVE the FULL SECOND Master Bedroom downstairs! Head up to the second floor where you will find the large bonus room. On the side, you will find two bedrooms, both with walk-in closets, separated by a full bathroom. On the opposite side, you will find a larger bedroom. The master suite is as amazing as the rest of the home if not more. To enter you must first pass through the double doors, which is like entering paradise. Towards the back is where you will find the master bathroom, which also features double doors to enter as well as dual vanities, a large tub, a walk-in shower, and a huge walk-in closet. Now you know why this home is like a fine wine with this level of luxurious living. Contact us today to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13319 SUNSET SHORE CIRCLE have any available units?
13319 SUNSET SHORE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13319 SUNSET SHORE CIRCLE have?
Some of 13319 SUNSET SHORE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13319 SUNSET SHORE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
13319 SUNSET SHORE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13319 SUNSET SHORE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 13319 SUNSET SHORE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 13319 SUNSET SHORE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 13319 SUNSET SHORE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 13319 SUNSET SHORE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13319 SUNSET SHORE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13319 SUNSET SHORE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 13319 SUNSET SHORE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 13319 SUNSET SHORE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 13319 SUNSET SHORE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 13319 SUNSET SHORE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13319 SUNSET SHORE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa