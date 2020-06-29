13319 SUNSET SHORE CIRCLE

Amenities

The Estates at South Cove is the secluded oasis you've been searching for! Tucked away in the heart of Riverview, the Estates at South Cove is a planned community with no CDD fees. Also just minutes from retail shoppes, restaurants, and more! As you enter the home from the covered entry, you enter into the foyer with a flex room on the side. As you head further into the home you will find the beautiful elegant kitchen with granite countertops and a large island facing the family room. All with beautiful upgraded tile floors and the kitchen also features a cafe area with sliding glass doors leading to the lanai, so you can enjoy that delicious morning cup of coffee while you gaze into the beauty of the backyard. The family room next to the kitchen is nice and spacious. Your family will LOVE the FULL SECOND Master Bedroom downstairs! Head up to the second floor where you will find the large bonus room. On the side, you will find two bedrooms, both with walk-in closets, separated by a full bathroom. On the opposite side, you will find a larger bedroom. The master suite is as amazing as the rest of the home if not more. To enter you must first pass through the double doors, which is like entering paradise. Towards the back is where you will find the master bathroom, which also features double doors to enter as well as dual vanities, a large tub, a walk-in shower, and a huge walk-in closet. Now you know why this home is like a fine wine with this level of luxurious living. Contact us today to schedule a tour!