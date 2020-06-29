All apartments in Riverview
13317 ORCA SOUND DRIVE
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:15 AM

13317 ORCA SOUND DRIVE

13317 Orca Sound Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13317 Orca Sound Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
A 2,964 square foot two-story home with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Located in the premier community of Triple Creek. Triple Creek is boarded by a Nature Reserve. The residence have a wide array of community features to enjoy such as a 50-acre natural lake, community club house, fitness center, resort style pool, and parks and playgrounds. Not only does the neighborhood provide all the wishlist items the home delivers the same. The cook in the family will love the large kitchen with ample counter space, granite countertops, and GE® stainless steel appliances. The cafe adjoins the family room, making a great way to bring the family together for a meal or family game night. A bedroom and full bathroom is downstairs and overlooks the covered porch, providing a quiet, private space for an office or Extra room. The second floor has three remaining bedrooms and bathroom, along with the enormous master suite, complete with garden tub, water closet, and double sinks. There's no need to worry about closet space since the master walk-in closet is the length of the entire bathroom. Aloft completes the second floor, providing plenty of room for movies, games or a play area. “Interior images shown are different from the actual model being built. “

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13317 ORCA SOUND DRIVE have any available units?
13317 ORCA SOUND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13317 ORCA SOUND DRIVE have?
Some of 13317 ORCA SOUND DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13317 ORCA SOUND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13317 ORCA SOUND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13317 ORCA SOUND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13317 ORCA SOUND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 13317 ORCA SOUND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13317 ORCA SOUND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13317 ORCA SOUND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13317 ORCA SOUND DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13317 ORCA SOUND DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13317 ORCA SOUND DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13317 ORCA SOUND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13317 ORCA SOUND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13317 ORCA SOUND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13317 ORCA SOUND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

