13317 ORCA SOUND DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

A 2,964 square foot two-story home with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Located in the premier community of Triple Creek. Triple Creek is boarded by a Nature Reserve. The residence have a wide array of community features to enjoy such as a 50-acre natural lake, community club house, fitness center, resort style pool, and parks and playgrounds. Not only does the neighborhood provide all the wishlist items the home delivers the same. The cook in the family will love the large kitchen with ample counter space, granite countertops, and GE® stainless steel appliances. The cafe adjoins the family room, making a great way to bring the family together for a meal or family game night. A bedroom and full bathroom is downstairs and overlooks the covered porch, providing a quiet, private space for an office or Extra room. The second floor has three remaining bedrooms and bathroom, along with the enormous master suite, complete with garden tub, water closet, and double sinks. There's no need to worry about closet space since the master walk-in closet is the length of the entire bathroom. Aloft completes the second floor, providing plenty of room for movies, games or a play area. “Interior images shown are different from the actual model being built. “