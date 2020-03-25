All apartments in Riverview
13306 WILDFLOWER MEADOW DRIVE
13306 WILDFLOWER MEADOW DRIVE

13306 Wildflower Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13306 Wildflower Meadow Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Be the first to enjoy this BRAND NEW Lennar home. The builder's newest design features entry off the garage and access to the laundry room from the master closet for convenience. The family room is spacious and open to the kitchen and dining nook- perfect for entertaining. Two additional bedrooms and a bath are located towards the front of the home, away from the master suite for added privacy. The nice-sized corner lot has great views of a landscaped common area and sits across from additional green space. Triple creek is a vibrant and active community with a ton of amenities to enjoy like pools, sports complex, fitness center and more. Schedule your viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13306 WILDFLOWER MEADOW DRIVE have any available units?
13306 WILDFLOWER MEADOW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13306 WILDFLOWER MEADOW DRIVE have?
Some of 13306 WILDFLOWER MEADOW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13306 WILDFLOWER MEADOW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13306 WILDFLOWER MEADOW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13306 WILDFLOWER MEADOW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13306 WILDFLOWER MEADOW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 13306 WILDFLOWER MEADOW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13306 WILDFLOWER MEADOW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13306 WILDFLOWER MEADOW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13306 WILDFLOWER MEADOW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13306 WILDFLOWER MEADOW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13306 WILDFLOWER MEADOW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13306 WILDFLOWER MEADOW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13306 WILDFLOWER MEADOW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13306 WILDFLOWER MEADOW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13306 WILDFLOWER MEADOW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
