13306 WILDFLOWER MEADOW DRIVE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Be the first to enjoy this BRAND NEW Lennar home. The builder's newest design features entry off the garage and access to the laundry room from the master closet for convenience. The family room is spacious and open to the kitchen and dining nook- perfect for entertaining. Two additional bedrooms and a bath are located towards the front of the home, away from the master suite for added privacy. The nice-sized corner lot has great views of a landscaped common area and sits across from additional green space. Triple creek is a vibrant and active community with a ton of amenities to enjoy like pools, sports complex, fitness center and more. Schedule your viewing today!