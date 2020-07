13301 GRAHAM YARDEN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

3 WAY SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN, 4 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHS, SET UP COULD FUNCTION AS AN IN-LAW SUITE, LARGE ISLAND KITCHEN, 42 INCH HONEY OAK CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED. LARGE UTILITY ROOM WITH CABINETS, SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, BIG FAMILY ROOM, PLANT SHELVES, MASTER WITH 2/WALK IN CLOSETS, GARDEN TUB W/SEPARATE OVER SIZED WALK IN SHOWER, WINDOW TREATMENTS, PLUSH CARPETING, TILE IN ALL WET AREAS. HOME HAS BEEN WELL CARED FOR. OVER SIZED 3 CAR GARAGE, SPRINKLER SYSTEM, LANDSCAPED AND SCREENED PATIO OVERLOOKING CONSERVATION AREA. YARD PEST AND FERTILIZATION INCLUDED. POOL COMMUNITY. EASY ACCESS TO I-75 HOSPITAL, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. HIGH SCHOOL TO CHANGE FOR 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR. ONE TIME LEASE PREP FEE OF $100 DUE AT SIGNING OF THE LEASE. HOA APPROVAL MAY TAKE UP TO 2 WEEKS