Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
13247 GRAHAM YARDEN DRIVE
Last updated November 27 2019

13247 GRAHAM YARDEN DRIVE

13247 Graham Yarden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13247 Graham Yarden Drive, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful and well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with 3 CAR GARAGE + OFFICE/ DEN!! Located in the gorgeous South Fork community, this home has plenty of space to spread out & is MOVE IN READY w/ NEW carpet & FRESH PAINT throughout. Double glass doors greet you into the tiled foyer. Formal living and dining rooms are open but still separate spaces. The kitchen features gleaming GRANITE countertops, ALL STAINLESS STEEL appliances, closet pantry, breakfast bar and breakfast nook. The kitchen overlooks the spacious family room which features volume ceilings. MASTER SUITE is complete with WALK-IN CLOSET, DOUBLE SINK vanity, WALK-IN SHOWER, soaker tub, and linen closet. The remaining three bedrooms are on the other side of the house, offering plenty of privacy! Bedrooms 2 & 3 share a full bath. Bedroom 4 has close access to the third full bath, which features a pedestal sink and walk in shower. The OFFICE/DEN offers additional space to be used as an office, playroom or guest room. The INTERIOR LAUNDRY ROOM has full sized WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED plus cabinets and utility sink. The 3 car garage has plenty of space for parking and offers additional storage space. Enjoy the back patio or relax at the community pool. Other community amenities include playground and basketball court. LAWN CARE INCLUDED!! Pets with owner approval. ** AVAILABLE NOW **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

