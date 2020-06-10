13135 EARLY RUN LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Rental in South Pointe located off HWY 301 in Riverview. Centrally located to shopping, schools and major interstates. 4 Bed 2 bath 2 car gar situated on a pie shape lot with Pond views. Formal living and dining combo upon entry, large open kitchen with eat in area, familyroom with sliders open to a large screened in lanai, Master with walk in closet and large master bath with shower, garden tub and two vanities, 3 secondary bedrooms with shared full bath, and separate laundry room. New Paint throughout interior, new tile in baths and laundry area, new carpet throughout bedrooms. South Pointe has a pool, parks and playground. Miles of sidewalks for walking and jogging!