Riverview, FL
13135 EARLY RUN LANE
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

13135 EARLY RUN LANE

13135 Early Run Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13135 Early Run Lane, Riverview, FL 33578
South Pointe of Tampa

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Rental in South Pointe located off HWY 301 in Riverview. Centrally located to shopping, schools and major interstates. 4 Bed 2 bath 2 car gar situated on a pie shape lot with Pond views. Formal living and dining combo upon entry, large open kitchen with eat in area, familyroom with sliders open to a large screened in lanai, Master with walk in closet and large master bath with shower, garden tub and two vanities, 3 secondary bedrooms with shared full bath, and separate laundry room. New Paint throughout interior, new tile in baths and laundry area, new carpet throughout bedrooms. South Pointe has a pool, parks and playground. Miles of sidewalks for walking and jogging!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13135 EARLY RUN LANE have any available units?
13135 EARLY RUN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13135 EARLY RUN LANE have?
Some of 13135 EARLY RUN LANE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13135 EARLY RUN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13135 EARLY RUN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13135 EARLY RUN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13135 EARLY RUN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 13135 EARLY RUN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 13135 EARLY RUN LANE offers parking.
Does 13135 EARLY RUN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13135 EARLY RUN LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13135 EARLY RUN LANE have a pool?
Yes, 13135 EARLY RUN LANE has a pool.
Does 13135 EARLY RUN LANE have accessible units?
No, 13135 EARLY RUN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13135 EARLY RUN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13135 EARLY RUN LANE has units with dishwashers.

