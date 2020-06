Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed gym pool basketball court tennis court

TOWNHOME IN SUMMERFIELD COMMUNITY! THIS NEWER END UNIT IS A 2 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN. TILE FLOORING THROUGH OUT THE MAIN LIVING AREA AND CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS. KITCHEN FEATURES INCLUDE NICE WOOD CABINETS AND BLACK APPLIANCES. BEDROOMS ARE SPACIOUS AND EACH HAVE THEIR OWN PRIVATE BATHROOMS! COMMUNITY FEATURES ARE: TWO POOLS, TENNIS COURTS, PARK, RECREATION ROOM WITH FITNESS CENTER, INDOOR BASKETBALL COURT! CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, EXPRESSWAYS AND MUCH MORE!