Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Price improvement, You don't want to miss this MOVE-IN READY, 3 bedroom/2.5/bath/1 car garage LIKE-NEW town home, built in 2017, that shows like a model conveniently located in the heart of Riverview. When you walk through the front door, you're going to love the open floor plan that's perfect for entertaining, the high ceilings, the natural lighting & view of the backyard/pond through the sliding glass doors