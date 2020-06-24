All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 12918 Astorwood Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
12918 Astorwood Place
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:15 AM

12918 Astorwood Place

12918 Astorwood Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12918 Astorwood Place, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Newley Renovated 4bd, 2ba, 3car garage POOL Home - MORE PICS COMING SOON. This home has 4bed, 2ba, 3 car garage located in Summerfield Community where you will find plenty of amenities, including two community pools, playground, tennis courts, indoor basketball, cardio room, weight room and more. This home has been newly renovated with new Ceramic tile flooring installed throughout living spaces and carpet in bedrooms, home has all new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops in kitchen and both baths and all New Stainless steel appliances, Available 4/17/19, Call Kim Tarpley @ REMAX Unlimited today if you would like to schedule a showing. 813-335-7097

(RLNE4829578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12918 Astorwood Place have any available units?
12918 Astorwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12918 Astorwood Place have?
Some of 12918 Astorwood Place's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12918 Astorwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
12918 Astorwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12918 Astorwood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 12918 Astorwood Place is pet friendly.
Does 12918 Astorwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 12918 Astorwood Place offers parking.
Does 12918 Astorwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12918 Astorwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12918 Astorwood Place have a pool?
Yes, 12918 Astorwood Place has a pool.
Does 12918 Astorwood Place have accessible units?
No, 12918 Astorwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12918 Astorwood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12918 Astorwood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa