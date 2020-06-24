12918 Astorwood Place

Amenities

Newley Renovated 4bd, 2ba, 3car garage POOL Home - MORE PICS COMING SOON. This home has 4bed, 2ba, 3 car garage located in Summerfield Community where you will find plenty of amenities, including two community pools, playground, tennis courts, indoor basketball, cardio room, weight room and more. This home has been newly renovated with new Ceramic tile flooring installed throughout living spaces and carpet in bedrooms, home has all new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops in kitchen and both baths and all New Stainless steel appliances, Available 4/17/19, Call Kim Tarpley @ REMAX Unlimited today if you would like to schedule a showing. 813-335-7097



