All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 12757 Flatwood Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
12757 Flatwood Creek Drive
Last updated January 8 2020 at 8:43 PM

12757 Flatwood Creek Drive

12757 Flatwood Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12757 Flatwood Creek Dr, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
pet friendly
Gated community, beautiful 2 story, 4 bed/2.5 bath home with flex room downstairs and loft upstairs. 2 car garage. The open floor plan living area with eat-in kitchen featuring an island with seating area, rich wood cabinets and upgraded appliances. The adjacent living area features sliding glass doors opening to the large back yard. Flex room and a hallway powder room round out the lower level. A large loft greets you are the top of the stairs and leads to the master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and a large walk in closet. The 3 additional bedrooms, shared upstairs bathroom and laundry room complete the upstairs. Community features include a playground, pond and trail. This is an unbelievable opportunity to rent a brand new, never lived in, luxury home. Pet friendly with fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12757 Flatwood Creek Drive have any available units?
12757 Flatwood Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12757 Flatwood Creek Drive have?
Some of 12757 Flatwood Creek Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12757 Flatwood Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12757 Flatwood Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12757 Flatwood Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12757 Flatwood Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12757 Flatwood Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12757 Flatwood Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 12757 Flatwood Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12757 Flatwood Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12757 Flatwood Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 12757 Flatwood Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12757 Flatwood Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 12757 Flatwood Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12757 Flatwood Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12757 Flatwood Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa