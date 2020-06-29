12757 Flatwood Creek Drive

Amenities

Gated community, beautiful 2 story, 4 bed/2.5 bath home with flex room downstairs and loft upstairs. 2 car garage. The open floor plan living area with eat-in kitchen featuring an island with seating area, rich wood cabinets and upgraded appliances. The adjacent living area features sliding glass doors opening to the large back yard. Flex room and a hallway powder room round out the lower level. A large loft greets you are the top of the stairs and leads to the master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and a large walk in closet. The 3 additional bedrooms, shared upstairs bathroom and laundry room complete the upstairs. Community features include a playground, pond and trail. This is an unbelievable opportunity to rent a brand new, never lived in, luxury home. Pet friendly with fee