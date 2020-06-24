All apartments in Riverview
12751 Evington Point Drive

Location

12751 Evington Point Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,754 sf home is located in Riverview, FL. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12751 Evington Point Drive have any available units?
12751 Evington Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12751 Evington Point Drive have?
Some of 12751 Evington Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12751 Evington Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12751 Evington Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12751 Evington Point Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12751 Evington Point Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12751 Evington Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12751 Evington Point Drive offers parking.
Does 12751 Evington Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12751 Evington Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12751 Evington Point Drive have a pool?
No, 12751 Evington Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12751 Evington Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 12751 Evington Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12751 Evington Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12751 Evington Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
