12307 Kentbrook Manor Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

ENORMOUS PANTHER TRACE HOME-- Wow. look at this gorgeous five bedroom, 2 and one-half bath home with loft and den. This one covers just over 2900 square feet to spread out. Walk in to the amazing main floor with its stunning wood floors carried throughout the living room/family room, formal dining room, and custom-styled kitchen. This kitchen space is loaded with updates including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a custom island with sink, and a large eat-in space. Step out of the large sliding glass doors onto the huge lanai with its nice pave stones and beautiful views. This area is perfect for all your entertaining needs or just relaxing with a good book. Don't forget to walk upstairs featuring a giant master suite with 2 large closets and stunning spa-like bathroom. All bedrooms on the second floor are nicely sized with great closet space. Panther Trace is a great community on the south end of Riverview and includes pools, playgrounds, and tennis/basketball courts. Close to everything including I75 and Highway 301. This very special home is new to the market and will rent quickly. Contact us right now to schedule your viewing!



This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.