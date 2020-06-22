All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 12307 Kentbrook Manor Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
12307 Kentbrook Manor Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12307 Kentbrook Manor Lane

12307 Kentbrook Manor Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12307 Kentbrook Manor Lane, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
ENORMOUS PANTHER TRACE HOME-- Wow. look at this gorgeous five bedroom, 2 and one-half bath home with loft and den. This one covers just over 2900 square feet to spread out. Walk in to the amazing main floor with its stunning wood floors carried throughout the living room/family room, formal dining room, and custom-styled kitchen. This kitchen space is loaded with updates including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a custom island with sink, and a large eat-in space. Step out of the large sliding glass doors onto the huge lanai with its nice pave stones and beautiful views. This area is perfect for all your entertaining needs or just relaxing with a good book. Don't forget to walk upstairs featuring a giant master suite with 2 large closets and stunning spa-like bathroom. All bedrooms on the second floor are nicely sized with great closet space. Panther Trace is a great community on the south end of Riverview and includes pools, playgrounds, and tennis/basketball courts. Close to everything including I75 and Highway 301. This very special home is new to the market and will rent quickly. Contact us right now to schedule your viewing!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12307 Kentbrook Manor Lane have any available units?
12307 Kentbrook Manor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12307 Kentbrook Manor Lane have?
Some of 12307 Kentbrook Manor Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12307 Kentbrook Manor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12307 Kentbrook Manor Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12307 Kentbrook Manor Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12307 Kentbrook Manor Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12307 Kentbrook Manor Lane offer parking?
No, 12307 Kentbrook Manor Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12307 Kentbrook Manor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12307 Kentbrook Manor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12307 Kentbrook Manor Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12307 Kentbrook Manor Lane has a pool.
Does 12307 Kentbrook Manor Lane have accessible units?
No, 12307 Kentbrook Manor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12307 Kentbrook Manor Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12307 Kentbrook Manor Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa