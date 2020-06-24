All apartments in Riverview
12029 Creek Preserve Dr
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

12029 Creek Preserve Dr

12029 Creek Preserve Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12029 Creek Preserve Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
pet friendly
12029 Creek Preserve Dr Available 07/01/19 Executive Pool Home in gated community of Bell Creek - ANY QUESTIONS CONTACT TAMMIE SIDWELL 813-355-7970
This beautiful home is located in the gated community of BELL CREEK PRESERVE! This newer home offers 4 Bedrooms 4 full baths, over 3200 Sq ft & a pool! Lease includes lawn & pool maintenance, and internet. The community of BELL CREEK is conveniently located close to I-75, HWY 301 & the crosstown.
**Upon approval, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00, pet fees (if any), and security deposit. At move-in tenant costs will include prorated rent and/or rent and HOA fees (if any).

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4946643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12029 Creek Preserve Dr have any available units?
12029 Creek Preserve Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
Is 12029 Creek Preserve Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12029 Creek Preserve Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12029 Creek Preserve Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12029 Creek Preserve Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12029 Creek Preserve Dr offer parking?
No, 12029 Creek Preserve Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12029 Creek Preserve Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12029 Creek Preserve Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12029 Creek Preserve Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12029 Creek Preserve Dr has a pool.
Does 12029 Creek Preserve Dr have accessible units?
No, 12029 Creek Preserve Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12029 Creek Preserve Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12029 Creek Preserve Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12029 Creek Preserve Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12029 Creek Preserve Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
