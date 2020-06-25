All apartments in Riverview
12012 Creek Preserve Drive
Last updated May 14 2019

12012 Creek Preserve Drive

Location

12012 Creek Preserve Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to William Ryan Homes "fully loaded" Model Home at Bell Creek Preserve. This home has all of the right upgrades! If you are thinking about a great backyard space, this home has the built out fire pit with pergola. Both the master bedroom and study have the optional bay windows to give it added space. The main areas of the home have upgrade plank tile floors and the Master bathroom has a beautifully upgraded walk in shower. Talk about curb appeal this home has the upgraded stone exterior, plus a beautiful craftsman style front porch. The home also provides a Tray Ceilings with crown molding and many other upgrades.

Listing Courtesy Of KELSA PROPERTIES,P.A.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12012 Creek Preserve Drive have any available units?
12012 Creek Preserve Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12012 Creek Preserve Drive have?
Some of 12012 Creek Preserve Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12012 Creek Preserve Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12012 Creek Preserve Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12012 Creek Preserve Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12012 Creek Preserve Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12012 Creek Preserve Drive offer parking?
No, 12012 Creek Preserve Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12012 Creek Preserve Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12012 Creek Preserve Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12012 Creek Preserve Drive have a pool?
No, 12012 Creek Preserve Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12012 Creek Preserve Drive have accessible units?
No, 12012 Creek Preserve Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12012 Creek Preserve Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12012 Creek Preserve Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
