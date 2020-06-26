11707 Brenford Crest Drive

Amenities

Contact: netexpert33@gmail.com or text 813-534-5322 for free application and details.



REQUIRED INCOME 3x times the rent. NO EXCEPTIONS (home not setup for Section 8). Please do not click anything (do not contact), if you cannot document income 3x times the rent (about 60K/yr).



Please provide your email address, household income, planned move-in date, pets, etc for a free pre-qualify and application.



Pets allowed on case-by-case base with pet deposit and pet fee.



4br, 2ba, 2-car garage, no back neighbors, in Summerfield Community.

Split plan, Vaulted Ceilings, Great room, Granite Counter-tops, Fresh paint. Community Pool, Tennis, Playground, Volleyball, Golf, and Basketball courts available.



Located in Summerfield Golf Community, this four bedroom, two bath home has a larger backyard with no back neighbors!

Walking distance to Summerfield Elementary School and Playfield!



Move-in ready. Lease, Rent-to-Own Lease Option and Seller-finance can be considered for qualified tenants.



All appliances - refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher AND washer and dryer are included!

Inside laundry room and full two car garage.



Will consider Rent-to-Own Lease option: The Rent-to-Own program gives you the opportunity to improve your situation while living in the dream home.



Contact us to schedule a showing.