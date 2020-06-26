All apartments in Riverview
11707 Brenford Crest Drive

11707 Brenford Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11707 Brenford Crest Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Contact: netexpert33@gmail.com or text 813-534-5322 for free application and details.

REQUIRED INCOME 3x times the rent. NO EXCEPTIONS (home not setup for Section 8). Please do not click anything (do not contact), if you cannot document income 3x times the rent (about 60K/yr).

Please provide your email address, household income, planned move-in date, pets, etc for a free pre-qualify and application.

Pets allowed on case-by-case base with pet deposit and pet fee.

4br, 2ba, 2-car garage, no back neighbors, in Summerfield Community.
Split plan, Vaulted Ceilings, Great room, Granite Counter-tops, Fresh paint. Community Pool, Tennis, Playground, Volleyball, Golf, and Basketball courts available.

Located in Summerfield Golf Community, this four bedroom, two bath home has a larger backyard with no back neighbors!
Walking distance to Summerfield Elementary School and Playfield!

Move-in ready. Lease, Rent-to-Own Lease Option and Seller-finance can be considered for qualified tenants.

All appliances - refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher AND washer and dryer are included!
Inside laundry room and full two car garage.

Summerfield has a community center with classes, club house, pool area, tennis, basketball, volleyball courts, playgrounds and a public golf course.
Elementary school is right in the neighborhood.

Required income 3x times the rent.
Pets allowed on case-by-case base with pet deposit and pet fee.

Please provide e-mail address for all-on-line application, or request PDF/paper application.

Will consider Rent-to-Own Lease option: The Rent-to-Own program gives you the opportunity to improve your situation while living in the dream home.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11707 Brenford Crest Drive have any available units?
11707 Brenford Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11707 Brenford Crest Drive have?
Some of 11707 Brenford Crest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11707 Brenford Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11707 Brenford Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11707 Brenford Crest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11707 Brenford Crest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11707 Brenford Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11707 Brenford Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 11707 Brenford Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11707 Brenford Crest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11707 Brenford Crest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11707 Brenford Crest Drive has a pool.
Does 11707 Brenford Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 11707 Brenford Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11707 Brenford Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11707 Brenford Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.
