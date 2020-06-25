11654 TROPICAL ISLE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4/2/2 nestled on a friendly cut-de-sac street in great family neighborhood, with NO BACKYARD neighbors and amazingly close to everything. Truly spacious, this home features 1932sf of heated living space, a split floor plan (for privacy), formal living / dining room combo, separate family room off the kitchen, huge master suite with walk-in closet and well appointed master bath, inside utility and plenty of storage... Home sits on a large totally fenced lot (pets ok) and boast amenities in South Cove and Summerfield and has easy access to shops, eateries, interstates, schools, hospital and everything else your busy family may need. Call for more detail