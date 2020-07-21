All apartments in Riverview
11618 PALMETTO PINE STREET
11618 PALMETTO PINE STREET

11618 Palmeto Pine Street
Location

11618 Palmeto Pine Street, Riverview, FL 33569

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. This 4-bedroom, 3-bath home is almost new and is located in the highly desirable Estuary community, Very clean, freshly painted, move in ready. You will love the beautiful added features like granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 42 inch deep cabinets and attractive 17x17 ceramic tile flooring throughout the main living areas. The master suite is located on the second floor and is a true oasis with a luxurious and relaxing master bathroom that includes a garden tub and separate shower. The large loft area also located upstairs is full of possibilities such as a game room, office or second TV room. The great room is located on the first floor and will soon become a favorite gathering place for the whole family. It is generously sized too and will fit just about any family room furniture. A bedroom in the first floor next to a full bath is located on the first floor offering guest quarters that are both comfortable and private. There is so much to love about this home that it really has to be experienced in person, *Easy access to I-75, and 301 * Only 60 minutes from Florida's top vacation destinations, BUSH GARDENS in Tampa, Orlando, Disney and our top-rated Gulf beaches. Lawn care and trash collection included in the monthly rent. $60 per adult application fee. At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s). This opportunity is just too good to pass up! Call to schedule an appointment to see this home while it is still available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11618 PALMETTO PINE STREET have any available units?
11618 PALMETTO PINE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11618 PALMETTO PINE STREET have?
Some of 11618 PALMETTO PINE STREET's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11618 PALMETTO PINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
11618 PALMETTO PINE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11618 PALMETTO PINE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 11618 PALMETTO PINE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11618 PALMETTO PINE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 11618 PALMETTO PINE STREET offers parking.
Does 11618 PALMETTO PINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11618 PALMETTO PINE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11618 PALMETTO PINE STREET have a pool?
No, 11618 PALMETTO PINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 11618 PALMETTO PINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 11618 PALMETTO PINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 11618 PALMETTO PINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 11618 PALMETTO PINE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
