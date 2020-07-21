11618 PALMETTO PINE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. This 4-bedroom, 3-bath home is almost new and is located in the highly desirable Estuary community, Very clean, freshly painted, move in ready. You will love the beautiful added features like granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 42 inch deep cabinets and attractive 17x17 ceramic tile flooring throughout the main living areas. The master suite is located on the second floor and is a true oasis with a luxurious and relaxing master bathroom that includes a garden tub and separate shower. The large loft area also located upstairs is full of possibilities such as a game room, office or second TV room. The great room is located on the first floor and will soon become a favorite gathering place for the whole family. It is generously sized too and will fit just about any family room furniture. A bedroom in the first floor next to a full bath is located on the first floor offering guest quarters that are both comfortable and private. There is so much to love about this home that it really has to be experienced in person, *Easy access to I-75, and 301 * Only 60 minutes from Florida's top vacation destinations, BUSH GARDENS in Tampa, Orlando, Disney and our top-rated Gulf beaches. Lawn care and trash collection included in the monthly rent. $60 per adult application fee. At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s). This opportunity is just too good to pass up! Call to schedule an appointment to see this home while it is still available!