11418 Weston Course Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool garage

Fall in love with the open floor plan of this beautiful 4/2/2 Panther Trace home. Enjoy the large bedrooms, walk-in closets, gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook, ceramic tiles and ceiling fans throughout. The manicured yard includes lawn and pest service and backs up to a beautiful pond and oversized screened in lanai. With easy access to I-75, you can get to shopping and entertainment in a breeze. Enjoy the community pool and many amenities, all while having a beautiful place to come home to.