Riverview, FL
11318 FLORA SPRINGS DRIVE
Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:50 PM

11318 FLORA SPRINGS DRIVE

11318 Flora Springs Drive · (813) 662-9363
Location

11318 Flora Springs Drive, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1745 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 car garage + Office/Den home nestled on a quiet street in the highly desirable South Fork community in Riverview. This spacious open floor plan offers neutral colors throughout, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, inside laundry room, tile in all wet areas and plush carpet in bedrooms. The EAT-IN kitchen includes a closet pantry, breakfast bar & nook, all open to the large family room. The extended, lanai is a great place to relax and enjoy the outdoors as you look out toward the pond. Blissful master retreat features dual WALK-IN CLOSETS and a luxurious bath with DOUBLE SINK vanity, glass enclosed shower, GARDEN TUB, and separate water closet. The SPLIT FLOORPLAN offers two more bedrooms and a full bath on the other side of the home. Fourth room in the front would be perfect for a HOME OFFICE or playroom! This home has the size, space and touches that will impress! RENT INCLUDES LAWN MAINTENANCE, LAWN CHEMICAL SERVICE. Small Pet allowed with Owner approval. South Fork master planned community features a playground, basketball court, biking trails, and more! Located a few minutes off I-75 for quick access to Tampa and MacDill AFB. Centrally located near schools, shopping and activities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11318 FLORA SPRINGS DRIVE have any available units?
11318 FLORA SPRINGS DRIVE has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11318 FLORA SPRINGS DRIVE have?
Some of 11318 FLORA SPRINGS DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11318 FLORA SPRINGS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11318 FLORA SPRINGS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11318 FLORA SPRINGS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11318 FLORA SPRINGS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 11318 FLORA SPRINGS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11318 FLORA SPRINGS DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 11318 FLORA SPRINGS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11318 FLORA SPRINGS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11318 FLORA SPRINGS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11318 FLORA SPRINGS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11318 FLORA SPRINGS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11318 FLORA SPRINGS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11318 FLORA SPRINGS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11318 FLORA SPRINGS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
