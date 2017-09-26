11318 FLORA SPRINGS DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 car garage + Office/Den home nestled on a quiet street in the highly desirable South Fork community in Riverview. This spacious open floor plan offers neutral colors throughout, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, inside laundry room, tile in all wet areas and plush carpet in bedrooms. The EAT-IN kitchen includes a closet pantry, breakfast bar & nook, all open to the large family room. The extended, lanai is a great place to relax and enjoy the outdoors as you look out toward the pond. Blissful master retreat features dual WALK-IN CLOSETS and a luxurious bath with DOUBLE SINK vanity, glass enclosed shower, GARDEN TUB, and separate water closet. The SPLIT FLOORPLAN offers two more bedrooms and a full bath on the other side of the home. Fourth room in the front would be perfect for a HOME OFFICE or playroom! This home has the size, space and touches that will impress! RENT INCLUDES LAWN MAINTENANCE, LAWN CHEMICAL SERVICE. Small Pet allowed with Owner approval. South Fork master planned community features a playground, basketball court, biking trails, and more! Located a few minutes off I-75 for quick access to Tampa and MacDill AFB. Centrally located near schools, shopping and activities!