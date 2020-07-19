All apartments in Riverview
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

11313 TORREY PINES DRIVE

11313 Torrey Pines Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11313 Torrey Pines Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
WELCOME TO CLUB HOUSE ESTATES AT SUMMERFIELD of SOUTH SHORE- A Beautiful Golf Course Community Located in Riverview- An Absolutely Great Location Providing You Convenient Access to Interstate 75, US 301, & US 41- A Short Commute to Little Harbor Marina, Simmons Park, & Apollo Beach Equipped with Boat Launch, Fishing Piers, and Many Major Attractions Throughout the Tampa Bay Area; Some of Florida’s Finest Beaches, Marinas, Golf Courses, Community Parks, Restaurants, & Shopping Await Your Enjoyment. TAKE ADVANTAGE of this Excellent Opportunity to Lease ONE OF THE BEST PRICED POOL HOMES in the Area: Split Bedroom Floor Plan with a 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home Boasting 2813 TOTAL Sq.Ft.- NO BACK YARD NEIGHBORS- Directly on the POND/GOLFCOURSE- Amazing Curb Appeal Featuring Tasteful Landscaping with a Variety of Palm Trees and Plants Wonderfully Complimenting and Surrounding the Exterior of the Home- As You Enter Through the Double Door Entry and Foyer Room You are Welcomed by Plenty of Natural Light Provided by 4 Sliding Glass Doors which lead to a Large Covered Screened Lanai Providing You a Serene View of the Pool, Pond, and Golf Course with Convenient Access From the Family Room, the Galley Style Kitchen with Granite Countertops, the Eat-In Nook, and the Master Suite which is Equipped with Walk In Closet, Dual Sinks, Separate Toilet Room, and a Soothing Garden Tub with Separate Shower for Enhanced Relaxation- Both of the Other Bedrooms and Full Bathroom are Located on the Opposite Side of the Home- Laundry Room with Built In Cabinets is Conveniently Located and the Garage Provides You with an Additional Refrigerator and More Built In Cabinets and Counterspace for Extra Storage- WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED- PEST CONTROL INCLUDED- POOL SERVICE INCLUDED- LAWN CARE INCLUDED- RENTAL INSURANCE REQUIRED AND INCLUDED- ALARM INCLUDED with Roll Down Doors For Additional Security and Protection- DON'T MISS OUT on this EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY- Great Community/Excellent Location- Make This Your Home Today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11313 TORREY PINES DRIVE have any available units?
11313 TORREY PINES DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11313 TORREY PINES DRIVE have?
Some of 11313 TORREY PINES DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11313 TORREY PINES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11313 TORREY PINES DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11313 TORREY PINES DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11313 TORREY PINES DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11313 TORREY PINES DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11313 TORREY PINES DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11313 TORREY PINES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11313 TORREY PINES DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11313 TORREY PINES DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11313 TORREY PINES DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11313 TORREY PINES DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11313 TORREY PINES DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11313 TORREY PINES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11313 TORREY PINES DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
