11313 TORREY PINES DRIVE

WELCOME TO CLUB HOUSE ESTATES AT SUMMERFIELD of SOUTH SHORE- A Beautiful Golf Course Community Located in Riverview- An Absolutely Great Location Providing You Convenient Access to Interstate 75, US 301, & US 41- A Short Commute to Little Harbor Marina, Simmons Park, & Apollo Beach Equipped with Boat Launch, Fishing Piers, and Many Major Attractions Throughout the Tampa Bay Area; Some of Florida’s Finest Beaches, Marinas, Golf Courses, Community Parks, Restaurants, & Shopping Await Your Enjoyment. TAKE ADVANTAGE of this Excellent Opportunity to Lease ONE OF THE BEST PRICED POOL HOMES in the Area: Split Bedroom Floor Plan with a 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home Boasting 2813 TOTAL Sq.Ft.- NO BACK YARD NEIGHBORS- Directly on the POND/GOLFCOURSE- Amazing Curb Appeal Featuring Tasteful Landscaping with a Variety of Palm Trees and Plants Wonderfully Complimenting and Surrounding the Exterior of the Home- As You Enter Through the Double Door Entry and Foyer Room You are Welcomed by Plenty of Natural Light Provided by 4 Sliding Glass Doors which lead to a Large Covered Screened Lanai Providing You a Serene View of the Pool, Pond, and Golf Course with Convenient Access From the Family Room, the Galley Style Kitchen with Granite Countertops, the Eat-In Nook, and the Master Suite which is Equipped with Walk In Closet, Dual Sinks, Separate Toilet Room, and a Soothing Garden Tub with Separate Shower for Enhanced Relaxation- Both of the Other Bedrooms and Full Bathroom are Located on the Opposite Side of the Home- Laundry Room with Built In Cabinets is Conveniently Located and the Garage Provides You with an Additional Refrigerator and More Built In Cabinets and Counterspace for Extra Storage- WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED- PEST CONTROL INCLUDED- POOL SERVICE INCLUDED- LAWN CARE INCLUDED- RENTAL INSURANCE REQUIRED AND INCLUDED- ALARM INCLUDED with Roll Down Doors For Additional Security and Protection- DON'T MISS OUT on this EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY- Great Community/Excellent Location- Make This Your Home Today.