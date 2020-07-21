11238 BLACK FOREST TRAIL

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this sleek contemporary architecture With impressive design, 3 Bedrooms 2.5 baths, 2 car garage home. This airy & flowing plan lends itself to superior entertaining. Soaring ceilings, walls of windows & modern finishes are found throughout. Freshly painted interior and exterior. Brand new carpet. The family chef will love this kitchen with high quality appliances, beautiful cabinets & spacious counters in a tasteful modern design that flows into the formal dining room. The large master bedroom suite has a large walk-in closet. The master bath has dual sinks, over sized walk in shower & a garden tub. The secondary bedrooms are very spacious. The large covered back porch overlooks to a perfectly maintained lawn. Just a short distance to our amazing Florida beaches & theme parks. Easy commute access to I4, I75, & The Crosstown Expressway.