Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:27 PM

11205 Lake Lanier

11205 Lake Lanier Drive · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11205 Lake Lanier Drive, Riverview, FL 33569

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11205 Lake Lanier Riverview FL · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2032 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,032 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5856063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11205 Lake Lanier have any available units?
11205 Lake Lanier has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11205 Lake Lanier have?
Some of 11205 Lake Lanier's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11205 Lake Lanier currently offering any rent specials?
11205 Lake Lanier isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11205 Lake Lanier pet-friendly?
No, 11205 Lake Lanier is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11205 Lake Lanier offer parking?
Yes, 11205 Lake Lanier does offer parking.
Does 11205 Lake Lanier have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11205 Lake Lanier does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11205 Lake Lanier have a pool?
Yes, 11205 Lake Lanier has a pool.
Does 11205 Lake Lanier have accessible units?
No, 11205 Lake Lanier does not have accessible units.
Does 11205 Lake Lanier have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11205 Lake Lanier has units with dishwashers.
