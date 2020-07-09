All apartments in Riverview
11136 Rising Mist Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

11136 Rising Mist Blvd

11136 Rising Mist Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

11136 Rising Mist Boulevard, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BRING THE WHOLE FAMILY - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the small community of Brussels Bay in Riverview just off of Hwy 301. This home boasts many upgrades and covered porch entry with mature landscaping and an irrigation system. Upon entry you will find the large great room and dining area with 20" tiled floor. You will love entertaining in the contemporary kitchen with island overlooking the breakfast nook and family room area. The kitchen features hardwood cabinets.The laundry room is located through the second entrance from the 2 car garage. The master bedroom suite includes, a walk-in closet and updated bath with a tile floor and a dual granite hardwood vanity. There are three additional spacious bedrooms with a generous amount of storage. Enjoy the privacy of your fenced in back yard from your screen lanai with no back yard neighbors. This community is in close proximity to gulf coast beaches, St. Joseph Hospital, shopping, entertainment, restaurants and easy access to I-75.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application
fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the
property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;
(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if
applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will
verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background
screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not
to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad
rental history.

For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766.2343.

(RLNE5768173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11136 Rising Mist Blvd have any available units?
11136 Rising Mist Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11136 Rising Mist Blvd have?
Some of 11136 Rising Mist Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11136 Rising Mist Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
11136 Rising Mist Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11136 Rising Mist Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 11136 Rising Mist Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11136 Rising Mist Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 11136 Rising Mist Blvd offers parking.
Does 11136 Rising Mist Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11136 Rising Mist Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11136 Rising Mist Blvd have a pool?
No, 11136 Rising Mist Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 11136 Rising Mist Blvd have accessible units?
No, 11136 Rising Mist Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 11136 Rising Mist Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 11136 Rising Mist Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

