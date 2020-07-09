11136 Rising Mist Blvd

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

BRING THE WHOLE FAMILY - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the small community of Brussels Bay in Riverview just off of Hwy 301. This home boasts many upgrades and covered porch entry with mature landscaping and an irrigation system. Upon entry you will find the large great room and dining area with 20" tiled floor. You will love entertaining in the contemporary kitchen with island overlooking the breakfast nook and family room area. The kitchen features hardwood cabinets.The laundry room is located through the second entrance from the 2 car garage. The master bedroom suite includes, a walk-in closet and updated bath with a tile floor and a dual granite hardwood vanity. There are three additional spacious bedrooms with a generous amount of storage. Enjoy the privacy of your fenced in back yard from your screen lanai with no back yard neighbors. This community is in close proximity to gulf coast beaches, St. Joseph Hospital, shopping, entertainment, restaurants and easy access to I-75.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application

fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the

property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;

(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if

applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will

verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background

screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not

to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad

rental history.



For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766.2343.



