11112 RODEO LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

You'll make long-lasting memories in this home. Features including a covered front porch leading you into the spacious inviting foyer with open staircase, a bonus room with French doors, a formal dining room! The spacious kitchen features an island, lots of counter space, cabinets, beautiful backsplash, and all stainless steel appliances. Upstairs in the master suite there's a garden tub, separate shower, and double sink vanity. Panther Trace neighborhood amenities include a fitness center, community pool, and park! Apply online today!