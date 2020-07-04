11106 SILVER FERN WAY

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 4/30/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home. The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and a charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, and updated bathrooms. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, a center island, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!