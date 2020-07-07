All apartments in Riverview
Last updated February 17 2020 at 3:05 PM

10922 Spencer Ridge CT

10922 Spencer Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

10922 Spencer Ridge Court, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

w/d hookup
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
Affordable 2 beds and 2.5 bath Townhouse - Price includes water, sewer, trash and lawn maintenance. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse is located in St Chartles Place, close to HWY 301, I-75, the crosstown Expressway. The community features a swimming pool. The first floor has oversized great room and kitchen, open floor plan, upstairs has both bedrooms and washer and dryer hook ups. The master suite is at the back and features a walk in closet and deluxe bath with separate shower and garden tub.

(RLNE5400732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10922 Spencer Ridge CT have any available units?
10922 Spencer Ridge CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10922 Spencer Ridge CT have?
Some of 10922 Spencer Ridge CT's amenities include w/d hookup, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10922 Spencer Ridge CT currently offering any rent specials?
10922 Spencer Ridge CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10922 Spencer Ridge CT pet-friendly?
No, 10922 Spencer Ridge CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10922 Spencer Ridge CT offer parking?
No, 10922 Spencer Ridge CT does not offer parking.
Does 10922 Spencer Ridge CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10922 Spencer Ridge CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10922 Spencer Ridge CT have a pool?
Yes, 10922 Spencer Ridge CT has a pool.
Does 10922 Spencer Ridge CT have accessible units?
No, 10922 Spencer Ridge CT does not have accessible units.
Does 10922 Spencer Ridge CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 10922 Spencer Ridge CT does not have units with dishwashers.

