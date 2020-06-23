All apartments in Riverview
10909 HOLLY CONE DRIVE
10909 HOLLY CONE DRIVE

10909 Holly Cone Drive · No Longer Available
10909 Holly Cone Drive, Riverview, FL 33569

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Gorgeous inside!!! Pride of ownership is reflected in this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. A great OPEN FLOOR PLAN with high ceilings, large windows and French doors allow the beauty of the manicured landscaping and pool to enhance the interior space. The eat-in kitchen which overlooks the family room has 43" cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counters and a nice pantry. The indoor Laundry room is large and neatly arranged with overhead storage for detergents etc., This home boasts a Formal Dining area, which is presently being used as an office. The Master suite is spacious and leads through to a large master bathroom complete with garden tub, separate shower and a large walk-in closet. Bedroom 2 and 3 are located on the other side of the house with the 2nd bathroom separating the two. The home is located next to MINI PARK with beautiful landscaping and seating. The home is equipped with security cameras and monitoring equipment, which will remain with the house. The SALT WATER POOL, large deck and screened in patio allow for year round entertainment. This is a fun neighborhood with resort like amenities. New Club House pool with walking bridge connecting to another pool with beach style entry a must see. Community has large wide streets and pavements, perfect for walking or cycling. THIS HOME CAN BE RENTED FULLY FURNISHED - DIFFERENT RENTAL TERMS/CONDITIONS AND PRICING WILL APPLY.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 10909 HOLLY CONE DRIVE have any available units?
10909 HOLLY CONE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10909 HOLLY CONE DRIVE have?
Some of 10909 HOLLY CONE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10909 HOLLY CONE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10909 HOLLY CONE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10909 HOLLY CONE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10909 HOLLY CONE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10909 HOLLY CONE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10909 HOLLY CONE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 10909 HOLLY CONE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10909 HOLLY CONE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10909 HOLLY CONE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10909 HOLLY CONE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10909 HOLLY CONE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10909 HOLLY CONE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10909 HOLLY CONE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10909 HOLLY CONE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
