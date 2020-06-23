10909 HOLLY CONE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

Gorgeous inside!!! Pride of ownership is reflected in this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. A great OPEN FLOOR PLAN with high ceilings, large windows and French doors allow the beauty of the manicured landscaping and pool to enhance the interior space. The eat-in kitchen which overlooks the family room has 43" cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counters and a nice pantry. The indoor Laundry room is large and neatly arranged with overhead storage for detergents etc., This home boasts a Formal Dining area, which is presently being used as an office. The Master suite is spacious and leads through to a large master bathroom complete with garden tub, separate shower and a large walk-in closet. Bedroom 2 and 3 are located on the other side of the house with the 2nd bathroom separating the two. The home is located next to MINI PARK with beautiful landscaping and seating. The home is equipped with security cameras and monitoring equipment, which will remain with the house. The SALT WATER POOL, large deck and screened in patio allow for year round entertainment. This is a fun neighborhood with resort like amenities. New Club House pool with walking bridge connecting to another pool with beach style entry a must see. Community has large wide streets and pavements, perfect for walking or cycling. THIS HOME CAN BE RENTED FULLY FURNISHED - DIFFERENT RENTAL TERMS/CONDITIONS AND PRICING WILL APPLY.