Last updated February 3 2020 at 10:59 PM

10806 Brickside Court

10806 Brickside Court · No Longer Available
Location

10806 Brickside Court, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
Great townhome in SUMMERFIELD VILLAGES - This townhome backs up to the conservation area - This home features granite counters, W/D, 2
bedrooms, each with it's own bath and a 3rd half bath downstairs. Back porch is screened under roof and screened. Community features 2 pools,
one heated, INDOOR FULL BASKETBALL COURT, two fitness centers, one Cardio and one free weights and combo machines, soccer field, and
more, all around the golf course community of Summerfield. Come see to appreciate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10806 Brickside Court have any available units?
10806 Brickside Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10806 Brickside Court have?
Some of 10806 Brickside Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10806 Brickside Court currently offering any rent specials?
10806 Brickside Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10806 Brickside Court pet-friendly?
No, 10806 Brickside Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10806 Brickside Court offer parking?
No, 10806 Brickside Court does not offer parking.
Does 10806 Brickside Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10806 Brickside Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10806 Brickside Court have a pool?
Yes, 10806 Brickside Court has a pool.
Does 10806 Brickside Court have accessible units?
No, 10806 Brickside Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10806 Brickside Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10806 Brickside Court does not have units with dishwashers.

