10806 Brickside Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters gym pool basketball court

Great townhome in SUMMERFIELD VILLAGES - This townhome backs up to the conservation area - This home features granite counters, W/D, 2

bedrooms, each with it's own bath and a 3rd half bath downstairs. Back porch is screened under roof and screened. Community features 2 pools,

one heated, INDOOR FULL BASKETBALL COURT, two fitness centers, one Cardio and one free weights and combo machines, soccer field, and

more, all around the golf course community of Summerfield. Come see to appreciate!