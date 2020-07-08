10806 Brickside Court

Amenities
Great townhome in SUMMERFIELD VILLAGES - This townhome backs up to the conservation area - This home features granite counters, W/D, 2
bedrooms, each with it's own bath and a 3rd half bath downstairs. Back porch is screened under roof and screened. Community features 2 pools,
one heated, INDOOR FULL BASKETBALL COURT, two fitness centers, one Cardio and one free weights and combo machines, soccer field, and
more, all around the golf course community of Summerfield. Come see to appreciate!