10739 VERAWOOD DRIVE

Gorgeous townhouse located in Riverview, close to shopping, grocery, restaurants and all that the area has to offer. Lucaya Lake Club offers resort-like living. The community features a community boat ramp, fishing dock, state of the art fitness center, parks, playgrounds, community pool and spa, and a stunning waterfront community center. Come see this amazing property for yourself today. Rent includes: Water/Sewer and Trash. Washer and Dryer Included. Ceramic tile with neutral colors throughout kitchen, living room, and dining room. Kitchen with elegant cabinets and granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Master has walk in closet. Master bath features double sinks. Other bedrooms are nice size. 1 car garage.