Riverview, FL
10739 VERAWOOD DRIVE
Last updated October 26 2019 at 7:08 AM

10739 VERAWOOD DRIVE

10739 Verawood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10739 Verawood Dr, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous townhouse located in Riverview, close to shopping, grocery, restaurants and all that the area has to offer. Lucaya Lake Club offers resort-like living. The community features a community boat ramp, fishing dock, state of the art fitness center, parks, playgrounds, community pool and spa, and a stunning waterfront community center. Come see this amazing property for yourself today. Rent includes: Water/Sewer and Trash. Washer and Dryer Included. Ceramic tile with neutral colors throughout kitchen, living room, and dining room. Kitchen with elegant cabinets and granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Master has walk in closet. Master bath features double sinks. Other bedrooms are nice size. 1 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10739 VERAWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
10739 VERAWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10739 VERAWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 10739 VERAWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10739 VERAWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10739 VERAWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10739 VERAWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10739 VERAWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10739 VERAWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10739 VERAWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10739 VERAWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10739 VERAWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10739 VERAWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10739 VERAWOOD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10739 VERAWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10739 VERAWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10739 VERAWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10739 VERAWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

