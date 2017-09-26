10719 KEYS GATE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

BEAUTIFUL END UNIT with WATER VIEWS!!! This 3bed 2.5bath townhome in the golf course community of Summerfield will NOT disappoint!! With an open floor plan, fresh paint the 1st floor boasts a large great room with beautiful wood laminate floors, a half bath, spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, granite countertops & pantry. On the 2nd floor landing you'll find 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths & a laundry room NEW WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. The community offers 2 large swimming pools, basketball & tennis court, indoor gym, playgrounds, golf course & more!! Conveniently located minutes for I-75 & 301. Walking distance to the elementary school & close to St. Joes hospital, shopping, restaurants & entertainment! Schedule your virtual viewing today!! Welcome home!!