All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 10719 KEYS GATE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
10719 KEYS GATE DRIVE
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:20 PM

10719 KEYS GATE DRIVE

10719 Keys Gate Drive · (813) 436-1734
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10719 Keys Gate Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1408 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
BEAUTIFUL END UNIT with WATER VIEWS!!! This 3bed 2.5bath townhome in the golf course community of Summerfield will NOT disappoint!! With an open floor plan, fresh paint the 1st floor boasts a large great room with beautiful wood laminate floors, a half bath, spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, granite countertops & pantry. On the 2nd floor landing you'll find 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths & a laundry room NEW WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. The community offers 2 large swimming pools, basketball & tennis court, indoor gym, playgrounds, golf course & more!! Conveniently located minutes for I-75 & 301. Walking distance to the elementary school & close to St. Joes hospital, shopping, restaurants & entertainment! Schedule your virtual viewing today!! Welcome home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10719 KEYS GATE DRIVE have any available units?
10719 KEYS GATE DRIVE has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10719 KEYS GATE DRIVE have?
Some of 10719 KEYS GATE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10719 KEYS GATE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10719 KEYS GATE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10719 KEYS GATE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10719 KEYS GATE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10719 KEYS GATE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 10719 KEYS GATE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 10719 KEYS GATE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10719 KEYS GATE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10719 KEYS GATE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10719 KEYS GATE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10719 KEYS GATE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10719 KEYS GATE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10719 KEYS GATE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10719 KEYS GATE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10719 KEYS GATE DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity