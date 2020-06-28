10713 Keys Gate Drive

Amenities

MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM TOWN HOME IN SUMMERFIELD - MOVE IN SPECIAL!! 1/2 off first months rent, with approved credit!!



This 2 bedroom 2 1/5 bathroom town home in Summerfield is not just huge it is in amazing shape. 1572 square feet of living space...New carpet....Fresh paint and MOVE IN READY!!!



To view this property contact Laurie Anderson at 813-988-7368 extension 205 or email her at Laurie@bayarearentals.net



Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the apply now field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.



HOA Application:



HOA application is also required prior to tenant occupancy.



(RLNE5069900)