Riverview, FL
10713 Keys Gate Drive
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

10713 Keys Gate Drive

10713 Keys Gate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10713 Keys Gate Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM TOWN HOME IN SUMMERFIELD - MOVE IN SPECIAL!! 1/2 off first months rent, with approved credit!!

This 2 bedroom 2 1/5 bathroom town home in Summerfield is not just huge it is in amazing shape. 1572 square feet of living space...New carpet....Fresh paint and MOVE IN READY!!!

To view this property contact Laurie Anderson at 813-988-7368 extension 205 or email her at Laurie@bayarearentals.net

Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the apply now field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.

HOA Application:

HOA application is also required prior to tenant occupancy.

(RLNE5069900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10713 Keys Gate Drive have any available units?
10713 Keys Gate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
Is 10713 Keys Gate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10713 Keys Gate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10713 Keys Gate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10713 Keys Gate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10713 Keys Gate Drive offer parking?
No, 10713 Keys Gate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10713 Keys Gate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10713 Keys Gate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10713 Keys Gate Drive have a pool?
No, 10713 Keys Gate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10713 Keys Gate Drive have accessible units?
No, 10713 Keys Gate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10713 Keys Gate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10713 Keys Gate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10713 Keys Gate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10713 Keys Gate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
