10685 LAKE MONTAUK DRIVE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING TOWNHOME in GATED RIVERVIEW LAKES! A practically BRAND NEW residence that has the BUILDER WARRANTY still in place. This meticulously maintained property gives you the space of a traditional home with the maintenance free living of a townhome. Featuring 3 large beds, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage, lanai, and 1,993 sq ft of living space. The main floor is situated nicely with CERAMIC TILE and TALL CEILINGS throughout. Enjoy the DREAM KITCHEN that has tons of cabinet space, sleek appliances, huge pantry, and breakfast bar. Family room flows right off the kitchen which gives the space a WIDE OPEN FEEL. The master bedroom is a great escape with tons of NATURAL LIGHT and a large WALK IN CLOSET. Master bath has his and hers sinks and stand up shower. The second & third bedrooms are a GREAT SIZE with ample closet space! Open your new sliders up and enjoy the FLORIDA LIFESTYLE while grilling out on your enclosed screen patio! Other features include: FANS, separate LAUNDRY ROOM, LOFT AREA, STORAGE ROOM, LOW HOA FEE'S, HURRICANE SHUTTERS, built in PEST CONTROL SYSTEM, beautiful LANDSCAPING, and so much more. All while being perfectly located in the HEART OF RIVERVIEW that has great schools, restaurants, shopping, and easy access to I-4 & I-75. This community is meticulously maintained and offers great recreation-leisure opportunities. Make your appointment today!