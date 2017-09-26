All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 10685 LAKE MONTAUK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
10685 LAKE MONTAUK DRIVE
Last updated December 15 2019 at 12:35 AM

10685 LAKE MONTAUK DRIVE

10685 Lake Montauk Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10685 Lake Montauk Dr, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING TOWNHOME in GATED RIVERVIEW LAKES! A practically BRAND NEW residence that has the BUILDER WARRANTY still in place. This meticulously maintained property gives you the space of a traditional home with the maintenance free living of a townhome. Featuring 3 large beds, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage, lanai, and 1,993 sq ft of living space. The main floor is situated nicely with CERAMIC TILE and TALL CEILINGS throughout. Enjoy the DREAM KITCHEN that has tons of cabinet space, sleek appliances, huge pantry, and breakfast bar. Family room flows right off the kitchen which gives the space a WIDE OPEN FEEL. The master bedroom is a great escape with tons of NATURAL LIGHT and a large WALK IN CLOSET. Master bath has his and hers sinks and stand up shower. The second & third bedrooms are a GREAT SIZE with ample closet space! Open your new sliders up and enjoy the FLORIDA LIFESTYLE while grilling out on your enclosed screen patio! Other features include: FANS, separate LAUNDRY ROOM, LOFT AREA, STORAGE ROOM, LOW HOA FEE'S, HURRICANE SHUTTERS, built in PEST CONTROL SYSTEM, beautiful LANDSCAPING, and so much more. All while being perfectly located in the HEART OF RIVERVIEW that has great schools, restaurants, shopping, and easy access to I-4 & I-75. This community is meticulously maintained and offers great recreation-leisure opportunities. Make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10685 LAKE MONTAUK DRIVE have any available units?
10685 LAKE MONTAUK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10685 LAKE MONTAUK DRIVE have?
Some of 10685 LAKE MONTAUK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10685 LAKE MONTAUK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10685 LAKE MONTAUK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10685 LAKE MONTAUK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10685 LAKE MONTAUK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10685 LAKE MONTAUK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10685 LAKE MONTAUK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10685 LAKE MONTAUK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10685 LAKE MONTAUK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10685 LAKE MONTAUK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10685 LAKE MONTAUK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10685 LAKE MONTAUK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10685 LAKE MONTAUK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10685 LAKE MONTAUK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10685 LAKE MONTAUK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa