10639 Dawns Light Dr
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

10639 Dawns Light Dr

10639 Dawns Light Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10639 Dawns Light Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

dogs allowed
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Large 4/2.5 pool home - Call Tina at 813 598 3071 to see-Welcome home to your spacious 3,300 square foot two story executive pool home in the heart of one of the nation's highest ranked cities to live in! Riverview has so much to offer, Large family room, dining area,office/school area under stairs storage. Main floor has fresh paint along w the doors & banisters. You will find ceramic in the wet areas & laminate floors in the rest of the downstairs area. The windows have custom window treatments, ceiling fans.. The kitchen boasts a walk-in pantry, 42 cabinets w molding, plenty of counter space & even an area that could be purposed for a drop area. The master bedroom has a generous walk-in closet & custom tray ceilings. Natural light abounds thru-out the home. The expansive fenced in yard has St. Augustine grass & is the perfect setting to host large gatherings w friends & family. Make the most of Fla. living by enjoying your screened in heated pool/spa year round.The new hospital, shopping, and conveniently located to everything including Tampa, and MacDill Air Force Base. The beaches are just a short drive, and this home has it all! Vaulted ceilings, Sparkling swimming pool is caged with a spa, The house is on a beautiful double-lot! Fully fenced backyard. Tenant cover lawn care and $75.00 fee for the America Home Shield Service, if there's a service call. Tenant covers a processing fee of $75.00 at move in and other application fees that apply..

(RLNE5817245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10639 Dawns Light Dr have any available units?
10639 Dawns Light Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10639 Dawns Light Dr have?
Some of 10639 Dawns Light Dr's amenities include dogs allowed, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10639 Dawns Light Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10639 Dawns Light Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10639 Dawns Light Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10639 Dawns Light Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10639 Dawns Light Dr offer parking?
No, 10639 Dawns Light Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10639 Dawns Light Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10639 Dawns Light Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10639 Dawns Light Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10639 Dawns Light Dr has a pool.
Does 10639 Dawns Light Dr have accessible units?
No, 10639 Dawns Light Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10639 Dawns Light Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10639 Dawns Light Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

