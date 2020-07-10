10639 Dawns Light Dr

Amenities

dogs allowed walk in closets pool ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities ceiling fan walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

Large 4/2.5 pool home - Call Tina at 813 598 3071 to see-Welcome home to your spacious 3,300 square foot two story executive pool home in the heart of one of the nation's highest ranked cities to live in! Riverview has so much to offer, Large family room, dining area,office/school area under stairs storage. Main floor has fresh paint along w the doors & banisters. You will find ceramic in the wet areas & laminate floors in the rest of the downstairs area. The windows have custom window treatments, ceiling fans.. The kitchen boasts a walk-in pantry, 42 cabinets w molding, plenty of counter space & even an area that could be purposed for a drop area. The master bedroom has a generous walk-in closet & custom tray ceilings. Natural light abounds thru-out the home. The expansive fenced in yard has St. Augustine grass & is the perfect setting to host large gatherings w friends & family. Make the most of Fla. living by enjoying your screened in heated pool/spa year round.The new hospital, shopping, and conveniently located to everything including Tampa, and MacDill Air Force Base. The beaches are just a short drive, and this home has it all! Vaulted ceilings, Sparkling swimming pool is caged with a spa, The house is on a beautiful double-lot! Fully fenced backyard. Tenant cover lawn care and $75.00 fee for the America Home Shield Service, if there's a service call. Tenant covers a processing fee of $75.00 at move in and other application fees that apply..



(RLNE5817245)