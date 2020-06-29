10609 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE

Amenities

Awesome floor plan and fantastic neighborhood. This spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath home is located in the popular and growing Riverview area, near entertainment, shopping and restaurants. The downstairs features an open concept kitchen, complete with island and granite countertops, and living room and flex space that can be used as a den or formal dining room as well as a full bath and guest room. Upstairs you will find the generous master suite with dual walk-in closets, as well as a large loft and 3 guest bedrooms. The upstairs guest bath has dual sinks and a separate water closet. The backyard is fenced for privacy. Neighborhood amenities include pool with open air club house, tot lot and walking trails. Convenient to 301, 41 and 75 for easy commuting options.