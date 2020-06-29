All apartments in Riverview
Riverview, FL
10609 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:16 PM

10609 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE

10609 Park Meadowbrooke Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10609 Park Meadowbrooke Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
clubhouse
Awesome floor plan and fantastic neighborhood. This spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath home is located in the popular and growing Riverview area, near entertainment, shopping and restaurants. The downstairs features an open concept kitchen, complete with island and granite countertops, and living room and flex space that can be used as a den or formal dining room as well as a full bath and guest room. Upstairs you will find the generous master suite with dual walk-in closets, as well as a large loft and 3 guest bedrooms. The upstairs guest bath has dual sinks and a separate water closet. The backyard is fenced for privacy. Neighborhood amenities include pool with open air club house, tot lot and walking trails. Convenient to 301, 41 and 75 for easy commuting options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10609 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE have any available units?
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
What amenities does 10609 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE have?
Some of 10609 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10609 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10609 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10609 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10609 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10609 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10609 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10609 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10609 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10609 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10609 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10609 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10609 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10609 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10609 PARK MEADOWBROOKE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
