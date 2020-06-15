10530 Rhodine Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities garage

Listing Agent - Pedro Collado - pedro.l.collado@gmail.com - 813.992.8343 - This beautiful 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2-car garage home located in The Sanctuary at Riverview, a newer subdivision. The home features espresso cabinetry, 3 elegant pendant lights above the kitchen island, and wood-like tile throughout the first floor for a contemporary look. Double sinks in each full bath with an abundance of storage for added comfort. Only a short distance from Apollo Beach Nature Park & Beach, Manatee Viewing Center, St. Joseph's Hospital South, multiple shopping centers, and Westfield Brandon Mall with all of its shopping, restaurants and entertainment.



