Amenities

dogs allowed walk in closets

PERFECT THREE BEDROOM, TWO BATH HOME LOCATED IN LAKE ST. CHARLES. THIS HOME FEATURES A OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH A DINE IN KITCHEN, WALK IN CLOSETS IN THE MASTER BEDROOM, AND A FENCED BACKYARD WITH A SCREEN LANAI TO ENJOY THE FLORIDA WEATHER. LOCATED NEAR SHOPPING CENTERS, RESTAURANTS AND MUCH MORE.