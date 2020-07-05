10455 FLY FISHING STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

4 bedroom home, almost 1900 SF of living. 2/2 split bedroom plan. Living room, dining room combination. Granite counters in kitchen to be added by Feb 5. Kitchen features breakfast bar, separate eat in area with laundry room off kitchen. Family room overlooks 10 x 20 open patio. Owners suite features walk in closet, vanity with sitting area, garden bath & separate shower. One bedroom has built in desk/computer work station. Great set up to do homework or for office. Two car garage attached. Currently located in Newsom High School area. Bedrooms have carpet, remainder of home has new tile flooring. Verify provided school info as it can change.