Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

10455 FLY FISHING STREET

10455 Fly Fishing Street · No Longer Available
Location

10455 Fly Fishing Street, Riverview, FL 33569

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 bedroom home, almost 1900 SF of living. 2/2 split bedroom plan. Living room, dining room combination. Granite counters in kitchen to be added by Feb 5. Kitchen features breakfast bar, separate eat in area with laundry room off kitchen. Family room overlooks 10 x 20 open patio. Owners suite features walk in closet, vanity with sitting area, garden bath & separate shower. One bedroom has built in desk/computer work station. Great set up to do homework or for office. Two car garage attached. Currently located in Newsom High School area. Bedrooms have carpet, remainder of home has new tile flooring. Verify provided school info as it can change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10455 FLY FISHING STREET have any available units?
10455 FLY FISHING STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10455 FLY FISHING STREET have?
Some of 10455 FLY FISHING STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10455 FLY FISHING STREET currently offering any rent specials?
10455 FLY FISHING STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10455 FLY FISHING STREET pet-friendly?
No, 10455 FLY FISHING STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10455 FLY FISHING STREET offer parking?
Yes, 10455 FLY FISHING STREET offers parking.
Does 10455 FLY FISHING STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10455 FLY FISHING STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10455 FLY FISHING STREET have a pool?
No, 10455 FLY FISHING STREET does not have a pool.
Does 10455 FLY FISHING STREET have accessible units?
No, 10455 FLY FISHING STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 10455 FLY FISHING STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10455 FLY FISHING STREET has units with dishwashers.

