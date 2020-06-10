All apartments in Riverview
10402 TULIP FIELD WAY
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

10402 TULIP FIELD WAY

10402 Tulip Field Way · No Longer Available
Location

10402 Tulip Field Way, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage corner unit town home. Spacious 1,832 square feet of living area. This town home features an open floor plan on the first floor with a large eat in kitchen which overlooks the family room and covered patio. This is a corner unit which allows additional natural light into the home. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, tile flooring and a raised bar top. All bedrooms and laundry which includes installed washer & dryer, are located on the second floor. The oversized master bedroom features a large walk in closet and an En Suite 5 piece bath with double sinks, soaking tub and separate walk in shower. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are roomy and feature ceiling fans and double door closets. A half bath for guests is located on the first floor. No Pets Allowed. Lawn care, water, sewer and trash collection are included in rent. Residents will have access to community pool. Located close to new shops and restaurants with easy access to I-75, down town Tampa, MacDill AFB and gulf coast beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10402 TULIP FIELD WAY have any available units?
10402 TULIP FIELD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10402 TULIP FIELD WAY have?
Some of 10402 TULIP FIELD WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10402 TULIP FIELD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
10402 TULIP FIELD WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10402 TULIP FIELD WAY pet-friendly?
No, 10402 TULIP FIELD WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10402 TULIP FIELD WAY offer parking?
Yes, 10402 TULIP FIELD WAY does offer parking.
Does 10402 TULIP FIELD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10402 TULIP FIELD WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10402 TULIP FIELD WAY have a pool?
Yes, 10402 TULIP FIELD WAY has a pool.
Does 10402 TULIP FIELD WAY have accessible units?
No, 10402 TULIP FIELD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 10402 TULIP FIELD WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10402 TULIP FIELD WAY has units with dishwashers.
