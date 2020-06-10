10402 TULIP FIELD WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage corner unit town home. Spacious 1,832 square feet of living area. This town home features an open floor plan on the first floor with a large eat in kitchen which overlooks the family room and covered patio. This is a corner unit which allows additional natural light into the home. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, tile flooring and a raised bar top. All bedrooms and laundry which includes installed washer & dryer, are located on the second floor. The oversized master bedroom features a large walk in closet and an En Suite 5 piece bath with double sinks, soaking tub and separate walk in shower. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are roomy and feature ceiling fans and double door closets. A half bath for guests is located on the first floor. No Pets Allowed. Lawn care, water, sewer and trash collection are included in rent. Residents will have access to community pool. Located close to new shops and restaurants with easy access to I-75, down town Tampa, MacDill AFB and gulf coast beaches.