10220 Evening Trail Drive

BOYETTE SPRINGS POOL HOME AVAILABLE MID AUGUST WOW'this one is a great price. This really sharp property showcases three bedrooms, two bathrooms, large lanai, and in-ground POOL. A perfect place for entertaining friends and family or just relaxing in the beautiful Florida sunshine. The feel of this house is larger than its 1606 square feet due to the all-tile surface throughout. The living room and separate family room each opening through sliders to the pool lanai. You also get twin dining spaces The master suite with dual closets, dual sinks, and tub with separate shower occupies one entire side of the home from front to back. A split floor plan with the two other bedrooms share a second bathroom on the other of the home. Riverview has some top notch schools close by plus convenient shopping, dining, and entertainment. Contact us today.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



