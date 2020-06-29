All apartments in Riverview
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
10102 Somersby DR
Last updated February 26 2020 at 11:01 PM

10102 Somersby DR

10102 Somersby Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10102 Somersby Drive, Riverview, FL 33578
Lake St. Charles

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
basketball court
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Take a digital virtual tour by going to this link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZZVptPFuj9d

Currently Furnished but the furnishings can be removed if the occupants don't want them.

Pool and lawn service is included. This is a very well maintained 3 bedroom home with a den and screened in pool. Located on a private corner lot. Covered front entry approach to a very nice glass door allow entry to inviting foyer. Once you pass through the foyer you will come to the dining area and eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, tile back splash, and stainless steel appliances. Cabinets complete with pull out shelving. Gas stove! Large open living area with wood flooring, sliders open to a backyard pool retreat. Separate formal dining room. The home details Vaulted ceilings, lighted niches, plant shelving. Office/den complete with built-in shelving. Spacious master suite with french doors opening to pool area. Master bath has separate shower and tub with spa. Large covered lanai w/ pavers, screened enclosure and large entertaining deck. Solar heated pool. A/C is a 17 Sear.

Lake St Charles features a 70 acre lake surrounded by a winding 2 mile trail covered by mature pine and oaks. Fishing docks, shaded playground and doggie park, lighted tennis courts soccer/baseball field, basket ball court, resort style community pool includes lap and kiddie pool. This Riverview community's a great location with access to I75/Selmon Expressway makes for an easy commute to downtown Tampa, Ybor City and MacDill. Short drive to St Pete/Clearwater beaches, Disney and Sarasota.
Check out the virtual Tour and we look forward to assisting you with your new home move!

PETS: No aggressive breed animals, reptiles will be allowed. Pet application required along with a copy of the pets current vaccinations and county required shots.

Tenants who live in our homes can pay rent, request service and review their statements on line thought their personal portal. They also will receive HVAC filters each month to the door, along with other perks and benefits which are listed on our application details page. You may review all the requirements prior to applying online.

Holding fee is one month’s rent.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: How do I schedule a viewing? If you haven't already please review the pictures and videos we have provided. If you truly feel this home is a great fit for you needs please contact us through the showing button to schedule an appointment or call our leasing line where a live person will answer and assist you with your appointment.

HOW TO APPLY: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements:) http://bit.ly/CavalierCriteria

HIT APPLY NOW: Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please refer to Go Section 8 for rental properties that maybe available for the housing assistance program.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10102 Somersby DR have any available units?
10102 Somersby DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10102 Somersby DR have?
Some of 10102 Somersby DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10102 Somersby DR currently offering any rent specials?
10102 Somersby DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10102 Somersby DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 10102 Somersby DR is pet friendly.
Does 10102 Somersby DR offer parking?
No, 10102 Somersby DR does not offer parking.
Does 10102 Somersby DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10102 Somersby DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10102 Somersby DR have a pool?
Yes, 10102 Somersby DR has a pool.
Does 10102 Somersby DR have accessible units?
No, 10102 Somersby DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10102 Somersby DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 10102 Somersby DR does not have units with dishwashers.
