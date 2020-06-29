10102 Somersby DR

Amenities

Take a digital virtual tour by going to this link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZZVptPFuj9d



Currently Furnished but the furnishings can be removed if the occupants don't want them.



Pool and lawn service is included. This is a very well maintained 3 bedroom home with a den and screened in pool. Located on a private corner lot. Covered front entry approach to a very nice glass door allow entry to inviting foyer. Once you pass through the foyer you will come to the dining area and eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, tile back splash, and stainless steel appliances. Cabinets complete with pull out shelving. Gas stove! Large open living area with wood flooring, sliders open to a backyard pool retreat. Separate formal dining room. The home details Vaulted ceilings, lighted niches, plant shelving. Office/den complete with built-in shelving. Spacious master suite with french doors opening to pool area. Master bath has separate shower and tub with spa. Large covered lanai w/ pavers, screened enclosure and large entertaining deck. Solar heated pool. A/C is a 17 Sear.



Lake St Charles features a 70 acre lake surrounded by a winding 2 mile trail covered by mature pine and oaks. Fishing docks, shaded playground and doggie park, lighted tennis courts soccer/baseball field, basket ball court, resort style community pool includes lap and kiddie pool. This Riverview community's a great location with access to I75/Selmon Expressway makes for an easy commute to downtown Tampa, Ybor City and MacDill. Short drive to St Pete/Clearwater beaches, Disney and Sarasota.

PETS: No aggressive breed animals, reptiles will be allowed. Pet application required along with a copy of the pets current vaccinations and county required shots.



