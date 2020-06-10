All apartments in Riverview
Riverview, FL
10007 Crested Fringe Dr
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

10007 Crested Fringe Dr

10007 Crested Fringe Drive · No Longer Available
Riverview
Location

10007 Crested Fringe Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Riverview Home For Rent! - Welcome Home! This 4 bed, 2.5 bath is a can't-miss rental property in the Riverview area. The home has an open floor plan with a bonus/playroom upstairs. The laundry room is conveniently located on the second floor and there is a large screened-in patio, perfect for entertaining. The home was built in 2017 and includes ceiling fans in all bedrooms, new interior paint and a PVC fenced-in backyard. There is a two-car garage and the property owner is including kitchen appliances and a washer/dryer for your convenience! The home is located in the Summit at Fern Hill. Summit at Fern Hill offers a resort style pool, clubhouse, playground, park, and gated dog parks.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5226080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10007 Crested Fringe Dr have any available units?
10007 Crested Fringe Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10007 Crested Fringe Dr have?
Some of 10007 Crested Fringe Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10007 Crested Fringe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10007 Crested Fringe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10007 Crested Fringe Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10007 Crested Fringe Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10007 Crested Fringe Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10007 Crested Fringe Dr offers parking.
Does 10007 Crested Fringe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10007 Crested Fringe Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10007 Crested Fringe Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10007 Crested Fringe Dr has a pool.
Does 10007 Crested Fringe Dr have accessible units?
No, 10007 Crested Fringe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10007 Crested Fringe Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10007 Crested Fringe Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
