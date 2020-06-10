10007 Crested Fringe Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool dog park

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse dog park on-site laundry parking playground pool garage pet friendly

Beautiful Riverview Home For Rent! - Welcome Home! This 4 bed, 2.5 bath is a can't-miss rental property in the Riverview area. The home has an open floor plan with a bonus/playroom upstairs. The laundry room is conveniently located on the second floor and there is a large screened-in patio, perfect for entertaining. The home was built in 2017 and includes ceiling fans in all bedrooms, new interior paint and a PVC fenced-in backyard. There is a two-car garage and the property owner is including kitchen appliances and a washer/dryer for your convenience! The home is located in the Summit at Fern Hill. Summit at Fern Hill offers a resort style pool, clubhouse, playground, park, and gated dog parks.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5226080)