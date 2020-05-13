11488 SW 235th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill sauna

Beautiful single family home in quiet neighborhood of Silver Palms. Home features 4 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms. Half bathroom is conveniently located downstairs for guest. Master bedroom is huge with oversized closet, bright living room, formal dining room, large family room adjoining the gourmet and updated kitchen, ceramic tile thru-out the first floor and wood laminate flooring in second level. Low association fee. Magnificent club house with oversized pool, jacuzzi, gym, sauna, bbq area, water park for kids, playground, basketball court and much more. A MUST SEE!