Princeton, FL
11488 SW 235th St
Last updated May 13 2020 at 6:12 AM

11488 SW 235th St

11488 Southwest 235th Street · (786) 972-0663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11488 Southwest 235th Street, Princeton, FL 33032
Princeton

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
Beautiful single family home in quiet neighborhood of Silver Palms. Home features 4 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms. Half bathroom is conveniently located downstairs for guest. Master bedroom is huge with oversized closet, bright living room, formal dining room, large family room adjoining the gourmet and updated kitchen, ceramic tile thru-out the first floor and wood laminate flooring in second level. Low association fee. Magnificent club house with oversized pool, jacuzzi, gym, sauna, bbq area, water park for kids, playground, basketball court and much more. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11488 SW 235th St have any available units?
11488 SW 235th St has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11488 SW 235th St have?
Some of 11488 SW 235th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11488 SW 235th St currently offering any rent specials?
11488 SW 235th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11488 SW 235th St pet-friendly?
No, 11488 SW 235th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 11488 SW 235th St offer parking?
No, 11488 SW 235th St does not offer parking.
Does 11488 SW 235th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11488 SW 235th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11488 SW 235th St have a pool?
Yes, 11488 SW 235th St has a pool.
Does 11488 SW 235th St have accessible units?
No, 11488 SW 235th St does not have accessible units.
Does 11488 SW 235th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11488 SW 235th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 11488 SW 235th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 11488 SW 235th St does not have units with air conditioning.
