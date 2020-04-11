11367 SW 234th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub new construction sauna

Come to live at this beautiful 3/2.5 Townhome with 1 car garage, auto garage door with keypad entry. Tiled downstairs. Great floor plan with separate living, family room & dining combined, nice granite tops kitchen with pantry, guest half bathroom, enjoy BBQs with family and friends in fenced paved patio! Plush carpets on stairs and all bedrooms, 3be / 2ba on second floor! Large Master with walk in closet. Driveway parks 2 veh & plenty of guests pkng. Great family community with resort style clubhouse with oversized pool, spa, children's playroom and splash pool, his and her's saunas, fitness center, and resident party room, close to schools, shopping & highways! 12 mins drive to Baptist Hospital. Appmt. thru SHOWING TIME & text or call L/A.