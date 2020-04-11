All apartments in Princeton
11367 SW 234th St
11367 SW 234th St

11367 Southwest 234th Street · (786) 769-0906
Location

11367 Southwest 234th Street, Princeton, FL 33032
Princeton

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11367 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
sauna
Come to live at this beautiful 3/2.5 Townhome with 1 car garage, auto garage door with keypad entry. Tiled downstairs. Great floor plan with separate living, family room & dining combined, nice granite tops kitchen with pantry, guest half bathroom, enjoy BBQs with family and friends in fenced paved patio! Plush carpets on stairs and all bedrooms, 3be / 2ba on second floor! Large Master with walk in closet. Driveway parks 2 veh & plenty of guests pkng. Great family community with resort style clubhouse with oversized pool, spa, children's playroom and splash pool, his and her's saunas, fitness center, and resident party room, close to schools, shopping & highways! 12 mins drive to Baptist Hospital. Appmt. thru SHOWING TIME & text or call L/A.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11367 SW 234th St have any available units?
11367 SW 234th St has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11367 SW 234th St have?
Some of 11367 SW 234th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11367 SW 234th St currently offering any rent specials?
11367 SW 234th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11367 SW 234th St pet-friendly?
No, 11367 SW 234th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 11367 SW 234th St offer parking?
Yes, 11367 SW 234th St does offer parking.
Does 11367 SW 234th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11367 SW 234th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11367 SW 234th St have a pool?
Yes, 11367 SW 234th St has a pool.
Does 11367 SW 234th St have accessible units?
No, 11367 SW 234th St does not have accessible units.
Does 11367 SW 234th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11367 SW 234th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 11367 SW 234th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 11367 SW 234th St does not have units with air conditioning.
