Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:21 AM

10989 SW 239th St

10989 SW 239th St · (786) 886-7397
Location

10989 SW 239th St, Princeton, FL 33032
Princeton

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
parking
stainless steel
guest parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
new construction
3 bedrooms on 1st floor, 375 sq ft loft upstairs. Polished concrete flooring down stairs & carpet upstairs, stainless steel appliances. private fenced patio, 2 designated parking spaces, guest parking available. Windows & sliding doors are impact resistant. each unit is limited to 2 cars and tenants are not permitted to park in guest parking. 48-72 hour approval process. applicants with eviction history will not be considered. All applicants must submit a $30 application fee per Adult, for credit check & national background criminal check.v

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10989 SW 239th St have any available units?
10989 SW 239th St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10989 SW 239th St have?
Some of 10989 SW 239th St's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10989 SW 239th St currently offering any rent specials?
10989 SW 239th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10989 SW 239th St pet-friendly?
No, 10989 SW 239th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 10989 SW 239th St offer parking?
Yes, 10989 SW 239th St offers parking.
Does 10989 SW 239th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10989 SW 239th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10989 SW 239th St have a pool?
No, 10989 SW 239th St does not have a pool.
Does 10989 SW 239th St have accessible units?
No, 10989 SW 239th St does not have accessible units.
Does 10989 SW 239th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10989 SW 239th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10989 SW 239th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10989 SW 239th St does not have units with air conditioning.
