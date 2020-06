Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry media room

Don't let the outside of this home deceive you! Walk into this beautiful 3/2/1 with remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. You'll love the large bonus room and split bedrooms. Tile and new wood floors throughout. Freshly painted and large fenced-in backyard for your pets. Terrific location, close to shopping, theaters and more! Pet Restrictions apply. Call Lori for more information.