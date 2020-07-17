1519 SW California Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful CBS home 3 bedroom 2 bath with attached 2 car garage, conveniently located close to shopping, schools, restaurants and even great for commuters. This is a popular Acsott Model Mercedes Home built in 2005. It has an open concept floorplan that is great for entertaining. Eat in kitchen opens to the family room that has beautiful hard wood flooring. The master suite has tray ceiling, walk in closet and a private master bath that has daul sinks, soaking tub and a seperate shower. There is a covered patio off the back of the home. All measurements should be verified.