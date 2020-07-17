All apartments in Port St. Lucie
Last updated July 16 2020

1519 SW California Boulevard

1519 Southwest California Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1519 Southwest California Boulevard, Port St. Lucie, FL 34953

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful CBS home 3 bedroom 2 bath with attached 2 car garage, conveniently located close to shopping, schools, restaurants and even great for commuters. This is a popular Acsott Model Mercedes Home built in 2005. It has an open concept floorplan that is great for entertaining. Eat in kitchen opens to the family room that has beautiful hard wood flooring. The master suite has tray ceiling, walk in closet and a private master bath that has daul sinks, soaking tub and a seperate shower. There is a covered patio off the back of the home. All measurements should be verified.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 SW California Boulevard have any available units?
1519 SW California Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port St. Lucie, FL.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1519 SW California Boulevard have?
Some of 1519 SW California Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1519 SW California Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1519 SW California Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 SW California Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1519 SW California Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port St. Lucie.
Does 1519 SW California Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1519 SW California Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1519 SW California Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1519 SW California Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 SW California Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1519 SW California Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1519 SW California Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1519 SW California Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 SW California Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1519 SW California Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
