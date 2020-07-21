All apartments in Polk County
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

551 COUNTY ROAD 630A

551 County Road 630a · No Longer Available
Location

551 County Road 630a, Polk County, FL 33843

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
Long Term or Seasonal!!! Contract workers, traveling doctors, nurses etc. This rental home has beautiful color scheme and layout. The home comes completely furnished with lovely bedding, drapery and decor. It is conveniently located close to Hwy 27 for easy access to Hospitals, Colleges, Ferguson's, Lowe's and Nucor distribution centers. As you can see in the photos it is a very nice home. One car carport with large yard on corner lot. If long term, price could be negotiated with tenant providing their own power, cable and internet.

Call today. Rentals are not easy to find.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 551 COUNTY ROAD 630A have any available units?
551 COUNTY ROAD 630A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 551 COUNTY ROAD 630A have?
Some of 551 COUNTY ROAD 630A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 551 COUNTY ROAD 630A currently offering any rent specials?
551 COUNTY ROAD 630A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 551 COUNTY ROAD 630A pet-friendly?
No, 551 COUNTY ROAD 630A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 551 COUNTY ROAD 630A offer parking?
Yes, 551 COUNTY ROAD 630A offers parking.
Does 551 COUNTY ROAD 630A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 551 COUNTY ROAD 630A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 551 COUNTY ROAD 630A have a pool?
No, 551 COUNTY ROAD 630A does not have a pool.
Does 551 COUNTY ROAD 630A have accessible units?
No, 551 COUNTY ROAD 630A does not have accessible units.
Does 551 COUNTY ROAD 630A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 551 COUNTY ROAD 630A has units with dishwashers.
Does 551 COUNTY ROAD 630A have units with air conditioning?
No, 551 COUNTY ROAD 630A does not have units with air conditioning.
