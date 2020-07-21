551 COUNTY ROAD 630A

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking internet access

Long Term or Seasonal!!! Contract workers, traveling doctors, nurses etc. This rental home has beautiful color scheme and layout. The home comes completely furnished with lovely bedding, drapery and decor. It is conveniently located close to Hwy 27 for easy access to Hospitals, Colleges, Ferguson's, Lowe's and Nucor distribution centers. As you can see in the photos it is a very nice home. One car carport with large yard on corner lot. If long term, price could be negotiated with tenant providing their own power, cable and internet.



Call today. Rentals are not easy to find.