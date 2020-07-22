All apartments in Polk County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:10 PM

5360 Oakbourne Avenue

5360 Oakbourne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5360 Oakbourne Avenue, Polk County, FL 33837
Oakmont

Amenities

pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
This beautiful fully furnished 5 Bedroom 4.5 Bathroom home nestled in the new community of Solterra is just far enough away from the hustle & bustle of traffic but definitely close enough to grocery shopping and local restaurants and just a few moment's drive to the entrance of Walt Disney World. Brand new, professionally decorated with imported furniture, spacious layout, accent walls, amenities galore.
This Agreement shall continue as a month-to-month tenancy.
Lawn and pool maintenance is not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5360 Oakbourne Avenue have any available units?
5360 Oakbourne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
Is 5360 Oakbourne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5360 Oakbourne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5360 Oakbourne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5360 Oakbourne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 5360 Oakbourne Avenue offer parking?
No, 5360 Oakbourne Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5360 Oakbourne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5360 Oakbourne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5360 Oakbourne Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5360 Oakbourne Avenue has a pool.
Does 5360 Oakbourne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5360 Oakbourne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5360 Oakbourne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5360 Oakbourne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5360 Oakbourne Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5360 Oakbourne Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
