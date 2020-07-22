5360 Oakbourne Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities pool

This beautiful fully furnished 5 Bedroom 4.5 Bathroom home nestled in the new community of Solterra is just far enough away from the hustle & bustle of traffic but definitely close enough to grocery shopping and local restaurants and just a few moment's drive to the entrance of Walt Disney World. Brand new, professionally decorated with imported furniture, spacious layout, accent walls, amenities galore.

This Agreement shall continue as a month-to-month tenancy.

Lawn and pool maintenance is not included.