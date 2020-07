536 Caymen Drive

Amenities

2 bedroom 2 bathroom mobile home is located in Towerwood MHP, a 55+ community. This property has an updated kitchen, a laundry room with space for a workshop, carport, sunroom and much more.



Unit does not come furnished



One year lease $950.00 per month

$950.00 security deposit



TOWERWOOD IS A 55+ GATED COMMUNITY WHICH BOASTS A CLUBHOUSE WITH ACTIVITIES TO DO EVERY DAY, EXERCISE EQUIPMENT, SHUFFLEBOARD, POOL TABLES, A LIBRARY, HORSESHOES, AND A HEATED SWIMMING POOL.

SEVERAL HEALTH CARE FACILITIES IN THE AREA INCLUDE: LAKE WALES HOSPITAL, WINTER HAVEN HOSPITAL AND HEART OF FLORIDA HOSPITAL.

MINUTES TO SHOPPING, DINING, GOLFING, AND ANTIQUING.